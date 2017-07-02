Kashima Antlers beat J-League leaders Kashiwa Reysol 3-2

TOKYO — Pedro Junior scored the winning goal midway through the second half on Sunday as Kashima Antlers defeated J-League leaders Kashiwa Reysol 3-2.

Mu Kanazaki and Ryota Nagaki also scored in the second half as defending champions Kashima improved to 30 points, four behind Kashiwa.

Hidekazu Otani and Cristiano scored for Kashiwa which saw its 10-match unbeaten streak come to an end.

Elsewhere, third place Cerezo Osaka beat FC Tokyo 3-1 to improve to 32 points.

On Saturday, Fabio scored in stoppage time as second place Gamba Osaka beat Vegalta Sendai 3-2. Gamba also has 32 points but is ahead of their crosstown rivals on goal difference.