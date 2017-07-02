Kenley Jansen blasts Dodgers fans over All-Star voting

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen is blaming his own fans for not turning out the All-Star vote for his teammates.

The National League leaders don't have a starting player on the NL squad revealed Sunday for the game in Miami on July 11. Jansen, left-hander Clayton Kershaw, shortstop Corey Seager and first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger made the team via the player ballots, but starters are elected by the fans.

"I'll say it loud and clear again: It's the Dodger fans' fault," Jansen said.

Jansen is especially upset that Seager and third baseman Justin Turner weren't picked as starters. He added that Seager should have beaten out Cubs shortstop Addison Russell for the starting spot last year, and that Turner — who has never made an All-Star team — should have been selected in 2015, 2016 and this year. Turner is one of five candidates in the online fan vote for the final NL spot this year.