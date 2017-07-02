NewsAlert: All-star point guard Kyle Lowry to re-sign with Toronto Raptors
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Kyle Lowry is re-signing with the Toronto Raptors.
The three-time all-star point guard announced his decision in an article in The Players' Tribune.
Lowry reportedly signed a three-year deal worth US$100 million.
The news comes hours after Toronto's other key free agent Serge Ibaka agreed to a three-year deal with Toronto.
More coming.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Intoxicated Halifax-area man charged for entering home, making snack, sleeping on couch
-
Everything you wanted to know about Toronto's giant rubber duck
-
I love malls. I hate that they’re dying. I have a suggestion: Teitel
-
Halifax police looking for pickup driver after hit and run with motorcycle caught on video