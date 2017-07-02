Sports

NewsAlert: All-star point guard Kyle Lowry to re-sign with Toronto Raptors

TORONTO — Kyle Lowry is re-signing with the Toronto Raptors.

The three-time all-star point guard announced his decision in an article in The Players' Tribune.

Lowry reportedly signed a three-year deal worth US$100 million.

The news comes hours after Toronto's other key free agent Serge Ibaka agreed to a three-year deal with Toronto.

More coming.

