Sapong, Pereira, Alberg score in Union's 3-0 win over Revs

Sapong converted from the spot, after Benjamin Angoua was called for a handball in the area, in the fourth minute. Pereira side-netted a first-time half-volley in the opening minutes of the second half. Fabrice Jean-Picault, on the right flank, lofted an entry to a charging Ilsinho who put it away from the right corner of the 6-yard box. Roland Alberg capped the scoring — moments after coming on for Pereira — in the 78th, blasting a right-footer into the top-right corner from well outside the box.