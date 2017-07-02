Source: Toronto Raptors re-sign forward Serge Ibaka to three-year deal

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have retained one of their key free agents, signing forward Serge Ibaka to a three-year deal on Sunday, a source confirmed to The Canadian Press.

The news came several hours after reports that the team was losing gritty defensive specialist P.J. Tucker to the Houston Rockets. Tucker agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal with Houston, according to reports.

The Raptors acquired Ibaka in a deal that sent Terrence Ross to Orlando at the trade deadline, hoping to challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs. Ibaka averaged 14 points and seven rebounds for the Raptors, who defeated Milwaukee in the first round of the post-season before being swept by Cleveland in the Eastern Conference semifinals.