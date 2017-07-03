AP Source: Suns decline Barbosa option, save $3.5M cap space

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have declined a team option on guard Leandro Barbosa, saving the team $3.5 million in salary cap space, a person with knowledge of the move said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the decision had not been officially announced.

The 34-year-old Barbosa had a $4 million contract for next season, with $500,000 guaranteed. The Suns are skewing their roster younger and though still productive, Barbosa did not fit into their plans.

He averaged 6.3 points and shot 43 per cent , including 35.7 per cent from 3-point range, in 67 games during his second stint with Phoenix last season.