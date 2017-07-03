Eskimos running back John White out for the season due to torn knee ligament

Edmonton Eskimos running back John White will miss the rest of the CFL season after tearing a knee ligament in last week's 23-19 victory over the Montreal Alouettes.

White tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the Eskimos said Monday in a statement.

The 25-year-old native of Torrance, Calif., was hurt in the first quarter on Friday night after planting his foot on a handoff play. White had 104 rushing yards and a touchdown in Edmonton's season-opening 30-27 road win over the B.C. Lions.

In 15 games last season, White had career highs of 886 rushing yards and 464 receiving yards with nine touchdowns.