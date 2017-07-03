Everton attract England defender Keane on rich 5-year deal

LIVERPOOL, England — Everton signed Burnley defender Michael Keane on Monday for a fee that could rise to a club-record equaling 30 million pounds ($38.8 million).

The 24-year-old Keane was contracted for five years to June 2022.

Keane made 35 appearances for Burnley in the English Premier League last season, and the centre back was summoned by England. He made his debut in March against Germany, and received a second cap a few days later in a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Keane came through Manchester United's academy, made five appearances for the senior side, and moved to Burnley in 2014.