Hunt, Munster in for Maroons; Blues unchanged for Origin 3

BRISBANE, Australia — Brisbane Broncos halfback Ben Hunt and Melbourne Storm playmaker Cameron Munster have been called in to the Queensland squad to replace injured stars Johnathan Thurston and Darius Boyd for next week's series-deciding State of Origin match against New South Wales.

Hunt, who has had a hot-and-cold National Rugby League season for the Broncos, and Munster were included in the 17-man Maroons squad on Monday, with Manly halfback Daly Cherry-Evans missing out.

After kicking the high-pressure, match-winning conversion to help defending Origin champion Queensland level the series 1-1, Maroons great Thurston was ruled out for the remainder of the year with an injured shoulder.

Maroons coach Kevin Walters did not name his squad in positions, leaving uncertainty as to how the new players would fit into the lineup on July 12.

New South Wales coach Laurie Daley named an unchanged lineup again, although the Blues have fitness concerns over inured forwards Tyson Frizell and Boyd Cordner.

Daley's team announcement marks the first time since 1996 that New South Wales has retained an unchanged squad for an entire Origin series.

The Blues are aiming for just their second series win in 12 years, but have not won a deciding match in Brisbane since 2005.

Squads:

Queensland: Will Chambers, Gavin Cooper, Cooper Cronk, Dane Gagai, Matt Gillett, Tim Glasby, Coen Hess, Valentine Holmes, Ben Hunt, Josh McGuire, Michael Morgan, Cameron Munster, Dylan Napa, Josh Papalii, Billy Slater, Cameron Smith (captain), Jarrod Wallace.