Las Palmas names Manolo Marquez head coach

MADRID — Spanish club Las Palmas says Manolo Marquez has agreed to become its new coach for next season.

Marquez, who has never coached a top-flight side, was in charge of Las Palmas' reserve team last season, helping it earn promotion to Spain's third-tier competition.

The club says that the 48-year-old Marquez will sign a one-year contract that includes an option for another year.

Las Palmas also says that former Spain midfielder Juan Carlos Valeron, who retired from playing in 2016, will be one of Marquez's assistant coaches.