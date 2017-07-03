Real Salt Lake signs defender Marcelo Silva
SALT LAKE CITY — Real Salt Lake has signed Uruguayan defender Marcelo Silva.
The 28-year-old
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel said they have been looking for defensive help for some time, but hadn't found the right fit until now.
Real Salt Lake has allowed 38 goals, the second-most in the league, and holds the worst record in Major League Soccer.
Silva helped Uruguay's U-20 national team advance to the knockout round of the 2009 U-20 World Cup.
Silva said the league has improved in recent years and he believes it is an atmosphere where he can continue to grow.
