Shaw leaves game after being struck on hand by pitch

MILWAUKEE — Travis Shaw left the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday after being hit on his left hand on a pitch by Wade Miley.

Shaw was hit by a 93 mph fastball from the Orioles left-hander in the second inning. He was examined by Brewers trainers for about a minute before staying in the game and scoring the Brewers' seventh run.

Manager Craig Counsell said X-rays on Shaw's hand were negative.

"We dodged something there, I would have him as day to day and I wouldn't rule him out for (Tuesday)," Counsell said.

Shaw had his hand and wrist wrapped when he left the locker room after the game.

"It swelled up pretty good and was sore," Counsell said. "I thought it was best that we get him out of there."