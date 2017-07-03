Shaw starts rout, gets hurt as Brewers top Orioles 8-1

MILWAUKEE — Travis Shaw started the rout with a go-ahead single in a four-run first inning, then left after he was hit on a hand by a pitch during the Milwaukee Brewers' 8-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

Backed by 7-0 lead in the second, Brent Suter (1-1) struck out eight over six innings, allowing an unearned run and four hits — all singles. The 27-year-old left hander made his second big league start, pitching in place of Chase Anderson, on the disabled list because of a left oblique strain.

Wade Miley (3-7) gave up seven runs, seven hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings, raising his ERA to 5.20 from 4.54. He is 1-4 with an 11.69 ERA in his last six starts.

Manny Pina and Orlando Arcia had three hits each, and Arcia scored from first base in Suter's infield single in the third. Suter, faked a bunt, then hit a chopper to shortstop. Suter beat the throw from Ruben Tejada, and Arcia slid into third ahead of a high throw by first baseman Trey Mancini.

Arcia overslid the base, continued home and got into a rundown as pitcher Jimmy Yacabonis took the throw at the plate from Manny Machado, who had to avoid third base coach Ed Sedar. Jacabonis threw back to the third baseman, and Tejada and catcher Welington Castillo bumped into each other near home plate as the shortstop grabbed the return throw and Arcia ran by on the infield side to touch the plate.

Shaw was hit on the left hand by a 93 mph pitch in the second inning. He was examined by Brewers trainers for about a minute before staying in the game and scoring the Brewers' seventh run. Shaw was replaced by Hernan Perez at the start of the fourth inning. He is batting .294 with 17 homers and 60 RBIs.

Milwaukee opened a 4-0 lead on RBI singles by Shaw, Pina, Orlando Arcia and Keon Broxton's RBI grounder. Jesus Aguilar hit a sacrifice fly in the second, and Pina had a two-run double.

Yacabonis had an RBI grounder in the third

KAELIN WINS

Kato Kaelin, a house guest of O.J. Simpson's in the 1990s, won the Brewers' raffle, along with two relatives and a friend, a prize worth $12,411 before taxes. Kaelin, who is from Milwaukee and is in town visiting relatives, said his brother, Bob, bought the tickets for the group. "My brother said it's a great thing that the Brewers do for charity," Kaelin said. "I just, 'Let's do it.'" The Brewers charitable organization received the other half of the proceeds from the raffle, which is held every home game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: SS J.J. Hardy, on the DL because of a broken right wrist. Made the trip to Milwaukee, where he played from 2005-09.

UP NEXT

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (3-3, 6.48) starts Tuesday for Baltimore after pitching two-hit ball over eight shutout innings at Toronto in his previous start. RHP Jimmy Nelson (6-4, 3.43), slated to pitch for Milwaukee, is 5-2 with a 2.63 ERA in his last 11 starts.

___