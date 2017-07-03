Suns sign top pick Jackson, guard Mike James

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have signed top draft pick Josh Jackson to a four-year deal that includes two one-year team options.

Phoenix also signed guard Mike James, an NBA rookie who played five professional seasons in Europe, on Monday.

A standout at Kansas, Jackson was selected with the fourth overall pick of last month's draft. The athletic 6-foot-8 forward averaged 16.3 points on 51 per cent shooting, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his lone season in Lawrence. He will make his professional debut with the Suns' NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas.