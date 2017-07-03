Suns sign top pick Jackson, guard Mike James
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have signed top draft pick Josh Jackson to a four-year deal that includes two one-year team options.
Phoenix also signed guard Mike James, an NBA rookie who played five professional seasons in Europe, on Monday.
A standout at Kansas, Jackson was selected with the fourth overall pick of last month's draft. The athletic 6-foot-8 forward averaged 16.3 points on 51
The 6-foot-1 James averaged 13.1 points and 3.0 assists in 25 games with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basketball League last season. He once scored 52 points in a game while at Lamar.