Wimbledon to start under cloudy sky; Murray, Williams on tap
LONDON — The 2017 edition of Wimbledon is set to start under a cloudy sky and with a chill in the air.
Defending champion and No. 1-seeded Andy Murray will play in the first match at Centre Court on Monday, facing Alexander Bublik.
First up on No. 1 Court will be Venus Williams, a five-time champion who faces Elise Mertens.
This is Williams' first match since she was involved in a car accident in Florida on June. The American is being sued by the estate of a man who died about two weeks after the crash that police say Williams caused.
Other major title winners on the Day 1 schedule include Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka and Petra Kvitova.
The temperature is in the 60s (teens Celsius) about an hour before play begins.
