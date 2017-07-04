Baseball Capsules

NEW YORK — CC Sabathia was chased during a four-run third inning in his return from the disabled list, with Kendrys Morales hitting a two-run single that helped the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 4-1 Tuesday and stop a five-game losing streak.

Aaron Judge dented a metal casement above a door behind the left- centre field wall with his major league-leading 28th home run, a drive that would have travelled 456 feet had it landed unimpeded, according to MLB's Statcast.

That was the only run off J.A. Happ (3-5), who allowed four hits in six innings. A 20-game winner last year, Happ has won three of his last four decisions after losing his first four.

Roberto Osuna pitched a perfect ninth to convert his 19th consecutive save chance and 20th overall this season, completing a four-hitter and the Blue Jays' third win in 12 games.

Sabathia (7-3) was charged with four runs, three hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings.

NATIONALS 11, METS 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Murphy had four hits and five RBIs, helping NL East-leading Washington to its third straight victory.

Murphy improved his career average to .405 against the Mets, his first and only former big league team.

Bryce Harper had three hits and two RBIs for the Nationals, and Joe Ross (5-3) allowed two runs over seven innings.

Jay Bruce, Jose Reyes and Rene Rivera homered for New York. Seth Lugo (3-2) surrendered six runs and 10 hits in five innings.

TIGERS 5, GIANTS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Martinez homered, Michael Fulmer pitched eight innings and Detroit snapped San Francisco's six-game win streak.

Justin Upton went 3 for 3 for the Tigers, including a tiebreaking two-run single with two out in the seventh. Upton's big day helped make up for the loss of slugger Miguel Cabrera, who left after six innings due to left hip tightness.

Fulmer (8-6) allowed two homers for the first time this season. Justin Wilson pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save.