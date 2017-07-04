'Gladbach signing Germany defender Ginter from Dortmund

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany — Borussia Moenchengladbach is signing Germany defender Matthias Ginter from Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of 17 million euros ($19.3 million).

Moenchengladbach says the 23-year-old Ginter will be presented by the club later Tuesday after he undergoes a medical examination. He is getting a four-year deal with the option for another season.

Kicker magazine reports that the fee could rise to 20 million euros ($22.7 million) with bonus payments.

Ginter, who won the Confederations Cup with Germany on Sunday, was a member of the country's World Cup-winning squad in 2014.