Huddersfield adds trio of players for Premier League debut

HUDDERSFIELD, England — Huddersfield has added another three players to reinforce the squad for its Premier League debut next season.

Midfielders Danny Williams and Kasey Palmer, along with winger Tom Ince, signed up on Tuesday for Huddersfield's first top-flight campaign since 1972 — two decades before the Premier League's inception.

Williams, a 28-year-old United States international, joined after his contract at expired at Reading, which lost to Huddersfield in the League Championship playoff final in May.

The 25-year-old Ince, a former England youth international, has signed from second-tier side Derby. The 20-year-old Palmer returns on a season-long loan from Chelsea after scoring five goals in 26 appearances for Huddersfield last season.