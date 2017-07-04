Jonathan Klinsmann making 'good impression' in Hertha trial

BERLIN — Hertha Berlin coach Pal Dardai says Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former United States coach and Germany striker Juergen Klinsmann, is making a "good impression" during his trial with the Bundesliga club.

"He'll come with us on our training camp and then a decision will be made" on whether the club offers a contract, Dardai says. "I'll consult with my colleagues and of course the final decision is mine."

Klinsmann, a goalkeeper with the United States Under-20s team, has played for University of California.