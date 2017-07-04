Josef Martinez scores twice, United beat Earthquakes 4-2

ATLANTA — Josef Martinez scored two goals to lift the Atlanta United past the San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Anton Walkes scored the go-ahead off a header in the 81st minute.

Martinez scored his second goal of the match — ninth of the season — in the 89th minute to clinch the win.

San Jose (7-7-5) scored in the second minute and led 1-0 at half, but played with 10 men after defender Kofie Sarkodie drew a red card.

Martinez scored off a header from Greg Garza's cross in the 65th minute to give Atlanta a one-goal edge. Less than a minute later, San Jose's Chris Wondolowski equalized by beating goalkeeper Kyle Reynish to a perfectly placed cross to the far post.

The lone regular-season matchup was delayed 30 minutes because of lightning.