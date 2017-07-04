Martinez homers as Tigers beat Giants 5-3

DETROIT — Victor Martinez homered, Michael Fulmer pitched eight innings and the Detroit Tigers snapped San Francisco's six-game win streak with a 5-3 victory over the Giants on Tuesday.

Justin Upton went 3 for 3 for Detroit, including a tiebreaking two-run single with two out in the seventh. Upton's big day helped make up for the loss of slugger Miguel Cabrera, who left after six innings due to left hip tightness.

Fulmer (8-6) allowed two homers for the first time this season. Justin Wilson pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save.

San Francisco right-hander Matt Cain (3-8) surrendered five runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He dropped to 0-7 in nine starts since beating the Dodgers on May 15.

The Giants jumped in front on Hunter Pence's two-out solo homer over the out-of-town scoreboard in right- centre in the first. The drive ended Fulmer's homerless streak at 73 2/3 innings — the longest active streak in the majors.

Martinez connected in the second and hit an RBI single in the fourth for a 2-1 Tigers lead. The next batter, Nicholas Castellanos, made it 3-1 with a sacrifice fly.

The Giants flew out to the warning track four times in the first four innings, but only managed two hits. Fulmer's command improved as the game went on, and he began to dominate in the middle innings.

But San Francisco rallied in the seventh. Brandon Belt doubled with one out and Brandon Crawford followed with a drive to right for his seventh homer, tying it at 3.

Giants: INF Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) was taking ground balls before the game. Nunez played one minor league game on June 30, but didn't feel comfortable. He's now undergoing treatment with the Giants and no return date has been set.

Tigers: OF Jim Adduci (oblique) is close to 100 per cent , but will remain with Triple-A Toledo to continue getting at-bats and playing centre field.

The Giants are the only team to clinch a World Series at Comerica Park, which opened in 2001. They finished off a four-game sweep of Detroit with a 4-3 win on Oct. 28, 2012.

Giants: LHP Ty Blach (5-5, 4.60 ERA) will make the 14th start of his career in the second game of the series on Wednesday. Blach made his only interleague start on June 13, giving up seven runs to the Kansas City Royals in an 8-1 loss.