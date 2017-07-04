Sports

Miguel Cabrera leaves game early with hip tightness

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera left Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants with left hip tightness.

Cabrera batted in the sixth inning, hitting a long fly ball to centre field that moved Justin Upton to third base, but was replaced by Andrew Romine for the top of the seventh.

The Tigers did not make an immediate announcement about his availability for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

