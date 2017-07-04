Miguel Cabrera leaves game early with hip tightness
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera left Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants with left hip tightness.
Cabrera batted in the sixth inning, hitting a long fly ball to
The Tigers did not make an immediate announcement about his availability for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
