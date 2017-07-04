Ottawa's Spencer, Harris, Winnipeg's Dressler named CFL top performers for Week 2

TORONTO — Ottawa wide receiver Diontae Spencer and quarterback Trevor Harris and Winnipeg receiver Weston Dressler were named the top performers for Week 2 of the CFL season.

Spencer scored two touchdowns and racked up 351 all-purpose yards for the Redblacks in a 43-39 loss to Calgary on Thursday night at McMahon Stadium. Spencer collected 107 yards in only three receptions and added 244 return yards against Calgary.

Harris threw for 425 yards for two touchdowns, while completing 77 per cent of his pass attempts.