Rangers embarrassed by Luxembourg side to exit Europa League

Record 54-time Scottish champion Rangers endured one of the biggest humiliations in its history on Tuesday when it was knocked out of the Europa League by a tiny Luxembourg team.

Progres Niederkorn had never won a match in a European competition before beating the Glasgow side 2-0 at its 14th attempt to reach the second qualifying round 2-1 on aggregate.

Rangers finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season. The team is recovering after being forced to start again in the fourth tier of Scottish football in 2012 after a financial implosion.