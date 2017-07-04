Spangenberg, 6 pitchers lead Padres to 1-0 win over Indians

CLEVELAND — Cory Spangenberg drove in the only run with a groundout, and six San Diego pitchers combined on a five-hitter as the Padres edged the Cleveland Indians 1-0 on Tuesday night despite a record-setting outing by All-Star Corey Kluber.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona missed the game after he was admitted to the Cleveland Clinic for tests. Francona was hospitalized twice last month after feeling lightheaded and having a rapid heart rate. He was fitted with a heart monitor last week and said at the time doctors had ruled out any serious health issues.

Team president Chris Antonetti said Francona did not experience the previous symptoms again, and the tests were being done to help determine what's causing the issue.

Bench coach Brad Mills ran the Indians in Francona's absence.

Kluber (7-3) allowed one run and struck out 10 in eight innings — setting a franchise mark with five consecutive double-digit strikeout games. But the 2014 AL Cy Young Award winner received little help from his offence or defence .

Padres starter Trevor Cahill pitched 4 1/3 innings, and Jose Torres (5-2) retired All-Star Michael Brantley on a groundout with the bases loaded to end the fifth. Kirby Yates, Ryan Buchter, Brad Hand and Brandon Maurer, who worked the ninth for his 17th save, completed the shutout.

Jose Ramirez was thrown out at home trying to score from third on a grounder in the second. Cleveland went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven overall.

Spangenberg's fielder's choice scored the lone run in the fifth after Cleveland's defence failed to turn a double play on consecutive grounders.

Kluber yielded five hits and walked one, but Cleveland's defence let him down in the fifth.

The inning started when Hector Sanchez singled and Carlos Asuaje walked. Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor fielded Erick Aybar's grounder but chose to go to second base himself instead of throwing to Jason Kipnis, who was waiting at the bag.

Lindor got the out at second but had no play at first. Kipnis fielded Spangenberg's grounder, but bobbled the ball taking it out of his glove. Aybar was forced at second, but Spangenberg beat the throw to first and Sanchez scored.

Kluber became the only pitcher in Indians history to have five consecutive 10-plus strikeout games in one season. Bob Feller did it four straight times over the 1938 and 1939 seasons.

Kluber has been dominant since spending a month on the disabled list with a strained lower back. He is 4-1 with a 1.24 ERA in seven starts since being activated. He has struck out 74 and allowed 27 hits in 51 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians RHP Danny Salazar (sore shoulder) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (3-4) pitches Wednesday night in Cleveland. He has won two straight starts, striking out 10 batters over 11 1/3 innings while posting a 3.18 ERA.

Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer (7-6) earned his seventh win last Wednesday against Texas, allowing one run in 6 1/3 innings.

