Triple-A baseball player attacked in Utah robbery attempt

LAS VEGAS — A reliever with minor league baseball team the Las Vegas 51s was attacked by a homeless man in an attempted robbery in Utah, authorities said, forcing the team to place him on the disabled list.

Logan Taylor was hit in the head with a tire iron after the man approached him and demanded his wallet while he was walking down a street in Salt Lake City on Saturday, police Detective Greg Wilking told the Las Vegas Review-Journal (http://bit.ly/2uGZHxM ). The man had also been carrying a sock full of rocks.

Manager Pedro Lopez said Taylor suffered a concussion and had to have staples put in the back of his head.

The 51s played against the Salt Lake Bees Friday through Monday in Salt Lake City. Lopez said Taylor felt well enough that he was able to join the team at the ballpark.

Joshua Cruz, 33, was arrested in connection with the attack. The Salt Lake City man is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and failure to stop at command of law enforcement.

Court and jail records do not list an attorney for Cruz, who also has not made an initial appearance in court in connection with the case.

Wilkin said the man fled on foot after the attack, but officers arrested him in the area.

"At the very time the call was coming in, an officer that was right in the area was flagged down by people, and he tried to run away," Wilking said. "He was chased. He was told to drop the items he had, and then he turned around on the officer, and that's when another officer came on the scene and they used a Taser to take him into custody."

The 51s are the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets.

