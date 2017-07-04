Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees
L.A. Angels at Minnesota
Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-1) at Oakland (Gossett 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-4) at Seattle (Hernandez 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 5-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 1-2), 7:35 p.m.
Boston (Price 3-2) at Texas (Darvish 6-6), 8:05 p.m.
National Leauge
Washington 11 N.Y. Mets 4
Miami at St. Louis
Pittsburgh (Taillon 4-2) at Philadelphia (Leiter Jr. 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 5-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 1-2), 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 8-6), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-2), 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
San Francisco at Detroit
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs
Baltimore (Jimenez 3-3) at Milwaukee (Nelson 6-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Cahill 3-2) at Cleveland (Kluber 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
---
MLS
Columbus at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
---
