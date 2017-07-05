Canada advances to U19 basketball quarter-finals with win over Angola

CAIRO — Danilo Djuricic scored 22 points and Canada advanced to the quarter-finals of the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup with an 87-65 win over Angola on Wednesday.

Abu Kigab was effective on both ends of the floor for Canada with 17 points and 16 rebounds. RJ Barrett added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

"Coach told me not to hesitate on my shot, so when I was open I let it fly and it was falling today," Djuricic said. "We had a tough first half but we picked up our defensive intensity and our intensity overall in the second (half) to get the win."