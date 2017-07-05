Canadiens name former defenceman Bouillon player development coach

MONTREAL — Former defenceman Francis Bouillon was named player development coach in a reorganization of the Montreal Canadiens' development department announced Wednesday.

Bouillon played for the Canadiens from 1999 to 2009 and again from 2012 to 2014 after a three-year stint in Nashville.

The New York native who grew up in Montreal retired after one season in the Swiss league in 2014-15.

He replaced Rob Ramage, who was named director of player development, bumping Martin Lapointe up to director of player personnel.