Dempsey scores twice and Sounders beat Rapids 3-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Clint Dempsey scored two goals, Will Bruin had a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Seattle (6-7-6) won its first game since June 4.

Colorado (6-11-1) hosted a game on Independence Day for the 22nd straight season, going 13-4-5.

Seattle took the lead in the sixth minute. Joevin Jones dribbled alone down the left sideline and found an unmarked Dempsey near the penalty spot. Bruin made it 2-0 on another open shot in the 30th minute after his defender fell down in the box.

Dempsey scored with his left foot in the 85th for a 3-1 lead. Stefan Frei's goal kick was headed on by Bruin and Dempsey outraced the defence to chip Tim Howard.