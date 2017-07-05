England to play 2 spinners, Ballance in 1st test vs SAfrica

LONDON — England will play two spinners and hand a recall to batsman Gary Ballance in the first test against South Africa at Lord's starting Thursday.

England captain Joe Root said in his pre-match news conference that allrounder Liam Dawson, who bowls spin, will be picked ahead of paceman Toby Roland-Jones for his second cap.

With Moeen Ali also in the team, England will play a test match at Lord's with two spin bowlers for the first time since 1993 — when it lost to Australia by an innings and 62 runs.