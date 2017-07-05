EPL newcomer Huddersfield breaks its transfer record again

HUDDERSFIELD, England — Premier League newcomer Huddersfield has broken its transfer record for the third time in 12 days by signing Benin striker Steve Mounie from French club Montpellier.

The northern England club said Wednesday that Mounie has signed a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, which British media are reporting is 11.5 million pounds ($14.8 million).

Preparing for its first season in England's top division since 1972, Huddersfield paid a club-record fee to sign first striker Laurent Depoitre from Porto, then midfielder Aaron Mooy from Manchester City.

The 22-year-old Mounie, who holds dual French nationality, scored 14 goals in 32 games for Montpellier in Ligue 1 last season and has one goal in seven appearances for Benin.

He is Huddersfield's sixth off-season signing.