Freiburg secures Lienhart on loan from Real Madrid 2nd team

BERLIN — Promoted Bundesliga team Freiburg has secured Austria Under-21 captain Philipp Lienhart on loan from Real Madrid's second team.

Freiburg says it has the option to make the deal for the 20-year-old defender permanent at the end of next season.

Freiburg sporting director Klemens Hartenbach says, "Philipp is a young and developing central defender whose focused and clear way of playing was known to us from the Austrian national youth sides."