MLS Capsules

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Clint Dempsey scored two goals, Will Bruin had a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Seattle (6-7-6) won its first game since June 4.

Colorado (6-11-1) hosted a game on Independence Day for the 22nd straight season, going 13-4-5.

Seattle took the lead in the sixth minute. Joevin Jones dribbled alone down the left sideline and found an unmarked Dempsey near the penalty spot. Bruin made it 2-0 on another open shot in the 30th minute after his defender fell down in the box.

Dempsey scored with his left foot in the 85th for a 3-1 lead. Stefan Frei's goal kick was headed on by Bruin and Dempsey outraced the defence to chip Tim Howard.

Dominique Badji scored for Colorado in the 78th. Marlon Hairston ran past the defence for a chipped ball, sent it across the goal and Badji redirected it home at the far post.

REAL SALT LAKE 6, GALAXY 2

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Jefferson Savarino scored two of Real Salt Lake's five unanswered goals in a victory over Los Angeles.

Real Salt Lake (6-12-2) won at the StubHub Center for the first time since March 8, 2014.

Los Angeles (6-8-4) lost for just the sixth time in 22 matches on July 4.

RSL had a 2-1 lead at halftime after goals by Albert Rusnak and Kyle Beckerman. In the 36th minute, Rusnak was left uncovered and he took three touches to send it past Clement Diop for a 1-0 lead. Beckerman was left alone on Rusnak's corner kick in stoppage time and headed it home.

In the second half, RSL scored four goals in 19 minutes. Yura Movsisyan redirected a cross in the 62nd minute, Savarino drove in a shot from distance in the 72nd and knocked in a rebound a few minutes later, and Joao Plata capped it with an individual effort in the 80th.

Los Angeles, which is 1-5-3 at home, scored on Ashley Cole's close-range shot in the 41st and Bradford Jamieson's deflected shot in the 89th.

FC DALLAS 4, D.C. UNITED 2

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Roland Lamah had two goals, Maximiliano Urruti scored for the fourth straight game and FC Dallas beat D.C. United to move into a tie for first in the Western Conference.

Lamah's eight MLS goals have come in his past seven matches and Urruti's career-high 11 goals this season are the most by a FC Dallas player since Jeff Cunningham in 2009.

FC Dallas (8-3-7) scored twice in the closing minutes of the first half for a 2-1 lead. Atiba Harris headed in Victor Ulloa's corner kick in the 41st minute for his first goal of the season. Lamah tapped in a loose ball seven minutes later.

Two minutes after halftime, Urruti chased down Michael Barrios' through ball near the baseline and sent a shot from a difficult angle through the legs of Travis Worra. Lamah added another goal eight minutes later on a counter attack with Barrios.

D.C. United (5-11-3), without goalkeeper Bill Hamid, lost its fifth consecutive road game. Rookie Ian Harkes opened the scoring in the 30th minute with his first MLS goal. Deshorn Brown capped the scoring in the 57th with a breakaway shot.

ATLANTA UNITED 4, EARTHQUAKES 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martinez scored two goals to lift Atlanta past San Jose.

Anton Walkes scored the go-ahead off a header in the 81st minute.

Martinez scored his second goal of the match — ninth of the season — in the 89th minute to clinch the win.

San Jose (7-7-5) scored in the second minute and led 1-0 at half, but played with 10 men after defender Kofie Sarkodie drew a red card.

Martinez scored off a header from Greg Garza's cross in the 65th minute to give Atlanta a one-goal edge. Less than a minute later, San Jose's Chris Wondolowski equalized by beating goalkeeper Kyle Reynish to a perfectly placed cross to the far post.

CREW 1, MINNESOTA UNITED 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kekuta Manneh scored in the 58th minute and Columbus beat Minnesota United in the first meeting between the teams.

Columbus (9-10-1) won for just the third time in eight matches. Minnesota (5-11-3) lost its second straight.