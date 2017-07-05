Mount Murray is a coveted spot on Day 3 at Wimbledon
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — Just after 10:30 a.m., the race was on to get the best spot on Mount Murray.
The hill next to No. 1 Court at Wimbledon, formerly known as Henman Hill, is a coveted spot for Day 3 at the All England Club because British players Andy Murray and Johanna Konta will be playing their second-round matches on Centre Court.
Thousands of fans on the grounds and without tickets to the main stadium often gather on the hill to watch the action on a giant TV screen.
The area was named Henman Hill in
On Wednesday, the sixth-seeded Konta will be first on Centre Court against Donna Vekic. Murray follows against Dustin Brown.
Rafael Nadal, a two-time Wimbledon champion, will be on Centre Court after Murray against Donald Young, while five-time champion Venus Williams is scheduled to face Qiang Wang on No. 1 Court.
___
More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis