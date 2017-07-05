Raiders sign 3rd-round pick DT Eddie Vanderdoes
A
A
Share via Email
ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have signed third-round defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes to a four-year contract.
The team announced the deal on Wednesday that leaves only Oakland's two top picks still unsigned.
Vanderdoes was selected 88th overall after four seasons at UCLA. He played 39 games with 126 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
The Raiders still must finalize deals with first-rounder Gareon Conley and second-rounder Obi Melifonwu.
___
More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Most Popular
-
Scientists urge Canada to limit underwater noise to save B.C. killer whales
-
Health Canada probes Banana Boat sunscreen after multiple burn complaints
-
Naval commander apologizes for incident at Indigenous ceremony in Halifax on Canada Day
-
Sackville woman charged in road rage incident after spitting in man's face, waving knife