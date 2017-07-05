Sebastian Giovinco scores twice to help Toronto FC beat Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and set up Jozy Altidore's goal to help Toronto FC beat Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Altidore scored his eighth goal of the season in the 18th minute for Toronto FC (11-3-5). Giovinco split two defenders near the midfield circle, drew two more defenders at the top of the box, and found a wide open Altidore for a calm finish under Joe Bendik's legs.

Giovinco made it 2-0 in the 46th. Altidore ran past the defence for a through ball and patiently waited to find a trailing Giovinco for a chipped finish.

Two minutes after Orlando pulled to 2-1 on Carlos Rivas's goal, Giovinco scored on a free kick from distance in the 65th for his ninth goal of the season. He hit the crossbar on a free kick in the first half.

Giovinco has scored nine goals directly from free kicks since he came to MLS in 2015, tied for the most of any player in the league since 2003.

Rivas, a halftime substitute, scored for Orlando (8-7-5) on a shot off the far post.