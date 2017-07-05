Senators sign goaltender Chris Driedger to one-year, two-way contract

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Chris Driedger to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal is worth US$735,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 in the American Hockey League.

The 23-year-old Driedger spent the majority of last season with AHL's Binghamton Senators, posting a 12-19-1 record with a 3.22 goals-against average, .900 save percentage and one shutout in 34 games. He also made one appearance with Ottawa and two with Wichita of the ECHL.