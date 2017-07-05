South Korea first baseman Ji-Man Choi homers in Yanks' debut

NEW YORK — Ji-Man Choi homered in his debut for the New York Yankees, a two-run drive in the fifth inning against Toronto's Mark Estrada.

A 26-year-old South Korean, Choi was brought up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, a day after the Yankees designated Chris Carter for assignment for the second time this season.

Choi hit a drive into the right-field seats that would have travelled 457 feet unimpeded, according to MLB's Statcast.

Choi made his major league debut last year with the Los Angeles Angels, hitting .170 with five homers and 12 RBIs in 54 games. He was batting .289 with eight homers and 43 RBIs at Scranton.

Choi became the seventh player to start at first base for the Yankees this year and 10th to play the position.

