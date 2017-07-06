Backup goalie Grubauer, Capitals agree to $1.5M, 1-year deal

ARLINGTON, Va. — Backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer has agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the Washington Capitals.

The team announced Thursday that it had re-signed its last remaining restricted free agent.

The 25-year-old German went 13-6-2 with a 2.04 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and three shutouts in 24 games with Washington last season.

The Capitals were the Presidents' Trophy winners for the second time in a row last season, before losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the playoffs.

They re-signed centre Evgeny Kuznetsov to a $62.4 million, eight-year deal and kept right wingers T.J. Oshie and Andre Burakovsky and defenceman Dmitry Orlov.

