Baseball Capsules

CHICAGO — Ryan Braun homered to ignite a seven-run third inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 11-2 on Thursday for their fourth straight victory.

The Brewers opened a 4 1/2 -game lead over the second-place Cubs in the NL Central and are guaranteed to hold the top spot at the All-Star break. This was a makeup of a May 20 rainout.

Willson Contreras homered for the Cubs. Kyle Schwarber went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in his return following a two-week stint in the minor leagues.

Milwaukee starter Zach Davies (10-4) allowed two runs and five hits in six innings for the win.

Cubs starter Mike Montgomery (1-6) gave up seven runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings.

TIGERS 6, GIANTS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Anibal Sanchez pitched six strong innings, and Dixon Machado hit his first career home run to lift Detroit over San Francisco.

Sanchez (1-0) earned his first victory since Aug. 23, allowing two runs and five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Machado's first home run came in the 146th at-bat of his career. The 25-year-old infielder hit a two-run shot in the second that put the Tigers up 4-0.

Chris Stratton (0-2) allowed five runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings in his first career start. He took the mound after the Giants scratched right-hander Johnny Cueto before the game because of an inner ear infection.

REDS 6, ROCKIES 3

DENVER (AP) — Sal Romano tossed five innings to earn his first major league win, and Cincinnati beat Colorado.

Romano (1-1), called up before the game to make his second career start, allowed six hits and allowed two runs to help the Reds split the four-game series.

Adam Duvall hit his 20th home run and drove in two runs and Eugenio Suarez had three hits for Cincinnati.

Colorado starter Tyler Chatwood (6-10) allowed seven hits and walked four in six innings, but limited the damage with some timely double plays. The Reds scored in the first on Billy Hamilton's leadoff triple and Joey Votto's single, and Scooter Gennett scored runs in the third and fifth to give Cincinnati a 3-1 lead.

CARDINALS 4, MARLINS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Luke Voit homered and drove in three runs and St. Louis beat Miami.

Voit, who also doubled, and third baseman Jedd Gyorko each had two hits. The Cardinals' eight hits backed another good outing from Michael Wacha (6-3), who allowed two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out nine and walked two.

Marcell Ozuna had three hits and three RBIs for the Marlins. Dee Gordon had two hits, scored three runs and stole two bases.

Miami starter Tom Koehler (1-4) allowed three runs and four hits over five innings. He struck out seven and walked three.