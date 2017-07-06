Bucks make deal with 76ers to get draft pick Sterling Brown

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired the rights to sign rookie Sterling Brown from the Philadelphia 76ers for cash considerations.

The 6-foot-6 guard played four seasons at SMU and made 106 starts in a school-record 136 games. He was a second-team all-conference selection last year after averaging 13.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. As a junior, Brown set a single-season school record by making 53.6 per cent of his 3-pointers. His career 3-point percentage of 45.1 per cent is second in SMU history.