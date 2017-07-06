Canadiens sign goaltender Charlie Lindgren to one-year, two-way contract

MONTREAL — Goaltender Charlie Lindgren agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Lindgren, 23, has played the last two years with Montreal's AHL team and is expected to play there again this season.

The Lakeville, Minn., native went 24-18-1 with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage with the St. John's IceCaps last season.

He has shone when called up to the NHL club, going 3-0-0 with a 1.65 average and a .943 save percentage.