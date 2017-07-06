Chiefs sign veteran linebacker Josh Mauga to contract
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs signed veteran linebacker Josh Mauga, who missed all of last season with a hip injury, and former Seattle safety Steven Terrell on Thursday.
The Chiefs created roster space for him by waiving punter Will Monday.
Mauga started 30 games for the Chiefs in 2014 and '15, but an
His return gives the Chiefs someone familiar with the
Terrell appeared in 32 games for the Seahawks, starting five last season.
