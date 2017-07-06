England makes shaky start to Root era, 82-4 vs. South Africa

LONDON — England's era under Joe Root got off to a shaky start at Lord's as Vernon Philander took three wickets for South Africa and the home team was 82-4 at lunch on Day 1 of the first test on Thursday.

Batting at No. 4, Root, the new captain, was in the action as early as the sixth over after Philander got seam movement both ways to remove openers Alastair Cook (3) and Keaton Jennings (8). He also snared Jonny Bairstow lbw just before lunch.

Gary Ballance was out for 20 after being given another chance by selectors, trapped lbw deep in his crease by Morne Morkel.