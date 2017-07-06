Hughes rebounds from fire hydrant collision to earn spot on world track team

OTTAWA — Steeplechase is one of track and field's most treacherous events, but Canada's Matt Hughes has always managed to stay on his feet.

Instead, it was a fire hydrant that derailed the 27-year-old's season.

Hughes won the 3,000-metre steeplechase at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday, and booked his spot on the world championship team. And it was Hughes' first race since last summer's Rio Olympics.

Hughes crashed into a fire hydrant while on a training run in March in Portland, Ore., and injured his patellar tendon in his right knee, which shelved his training until just six weeks ago.

"It was so stupid," Hughes said. "We were just on a training run, and I train with about 10, 12 other guys, most of them are American guys (with the Bowerman Track Club), and I was just at the back of the pack, and I just wasn't looking and ran right into it."

The man vs. fire hydrant incident occurred near the start of the two-hour run, and he still managed to complete it, believing the injury wasn't serious. He woke up the next morning to a knee that had "ballooned up."

Needing to run eight minutes 32 seconds to achieve the world championship standard, Hughes crossed in 8:30.91 on a breezy night at Terry Fox Stadium.

His focus in training these last few weeks was all about strength. In a 3,000-metre steeplechase, runners jump over wooden barriers — 28 in all — plus seven water jumps. Hughes, who has never fallen during a steeplechase race, hadn't done any steeple-specific training until last week, when he did a trial run simply to see if he could go over the barriers pain free.

Hughes, who won the Pan Am Games in 2015 and was sixth at the 2013 world championships, wasn't in top form at the Rio Olympics either. He finished 10th, Canada's best finish in the event at an Olympics, despite straining his right calf muscle six weeks before the race.

The injuries, he said, have given him a new appreciation for the sport.

"I think it's made me a stronger athlete, it's made me appreciate the runs when I can go out and have fun with the guys, and just go through a normal training run and have fun," he said. "It's brought back the enjoyment for me."

And that fire hydrant?

"I give it a love tap every time I go by, make sure I don't hit it," he said, laughing.