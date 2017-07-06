Baby struck by foul ball at pro baseball game hospitalized

AUGUSTA, N.J. — Authorities say an 11-month-old boy was hit in the face by a line drive foul ball while sitting in his stroller at a professional baseball game in New Jersey.

State police spokesman Lt. Ted Schaefer says the boy was hit in his right eye by the foul ball Wednesday night during a Sussex County Miners game at Skylands Stadium in Augusta.

He was conscious and alert when he was flown to University Hospital in Newark, where a spokesman says he was listed in stable condition Thursday morning.