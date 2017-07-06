Japanese club Vissel Kobe has high expectations for Podolski

KOBE, Japan — Japanese club Vissel Kobe rolled out the red carpet for German striker Lukas Podolski on Thursday, hoping the high-profile signing will improve their fortunes in the J-League.

Arriving by charter at Kobe Airport, Podolski was greeted by a large group of Kobe supporters eager to get a glimpse of the World Cup-winning striker.

Podolski is moving from Turkish giant Galatasaray after signing a deal with Kobe estimated to be worth $5.3 million.

Kobe lost 5-0 to Kawasaki Frontale last weekend and is in 11th place at the halfway stage of the season, 13 points behind leaders Kashima Antlers.

Podolski has scored 48 goals for Germany and played in three World Cups.