Kelly Olynyk agrees to sign with Miami Heat
MIAMI — Canadian Kelly Olynyk has agreed to sign with the Miami Heat.
Agent Greg Lawrence confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, after ESPN first reported it would be a four-year deal worth in excess of $50 million.
The deal has not been signed, though could be as early as Friday.
Olynyk is the second significant agreement for Miami in this free-agent period. The Heat struck a deal Wednesday to re-sign guard Dion Waiters.