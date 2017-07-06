Kelly Olynyk agrees to sign with Miami Heat

MIAMI — Canadian Kelly Olynyk has agreed to sign with the Miami Heat.

Agent Greg Lawrence confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, after ESPN first reported it would be a four-year deal worth in excess of $50 million.

The deal has not been signed, though could be as early as Friday.

A 7-foot centre from Kamloops, B.C., with 3-point range, Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics and played mostly as a reserve. He averaged 9.5 points in 278 regular-season games shot a career-best 51 per cent last season.