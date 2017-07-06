Mario Goetze to return to Dortmund training after months out

DORTMUND, Germany — Germany World Cup hero Mario Goetze is expected to return to training with Borussia Dortmund when the side reconvenes from its summer break on Friday.

Goetze hasn't played since January and was diagnosed in February with "metabolic disturbances" following months of recurring muscular problems.

The 25-year-old Goetze completed just four games in 11 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund since returning from Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich last summer.

New Dortmund coach Peter Bosz also expects new signings Omer Toprak and Dan-Axel Zagadou to take part on Friday, though the injury list remains long, with Marco Reus, Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Weigl and Shinji Kagawa all still out.